Ashwin reveals reason behind his sudden retirement from International cricket

Ravichandran Ashwin of India reacts during day three of the 4th Test Match between India and England at JSCA International Stadium Complex on February 25, 2024 in Ranchi, India. - AFP

Former Indian off spinner Ravichandran Ashwin on Friday revealed the personal reasons behind his sudden decision to retire from international cricket, citing the challenges of sitting out matches on overseas tours and a desire to spend more time with his family.

Speaking on a YouTube podcast, Ashwin admitted that retirement had been on his mind for some time, but it was the cumulative effect of reduced playing opportunities on tours that pushed him to take the final step.

"I think it was just the time, and where I stood in my life, right? I think I was pretty old, I must admit. But going on tours, and having to just sit out a lot more, eventually got to me," Ashwin said.

"I mean, not in terms of not wanting to contribute to the team, but you’re thinking, ‘Would I rather be at home, spending time with my children?’ They are also growing up, and what am I actually doing?”

Ashwin also revealed that he had initially planned to retire around 34-35 years of age but continued playing until 38.

“In my head, I always decided that I would retire at 34-35,” he said.

Despite retirement from international cricket, Ashwin continues to participate in the Indian Premier League (IPL), representing Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

In IPL 2025, he played nine matches for the CSK and picked up seven wickets at an average of 40.43 and an economy rate of 9.13.

For the unversed, Ashwin has also asked former champions CSK to communicate regarding their plans ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026.

According to a report, the 38-year-old has told the five-time IPL champions that he is open to leaving them if he is not part of their plans.

Ravichandran Ashwin is also expected to step down as Director of Operations at the CSK Academy, a role he has held for the past year.

Ashwin has featured in 221 matches, claiming 187 wickets at an economy rate of 7.29, while also scoring 833 runs at a strike rate of 118.

Ashwin was bought by CSK for INR 9.75 crore ahead of the 2024 season, marking his homecoming after a nine-year gap. He represented Delhi Capitals, Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals between 2016 and 2024.

The off-spinner began his IPL career with CSK in 2009 and spent his first eight seasons (2008–2015) under Dhoni’s leadership.