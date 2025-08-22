Alexandrova upsets Noskova to reach Monterrey Open semifinal

An undated picture of Russian second seed Ekaterina Alexandrova. — Reuters

MONTERREY: Russian second seed Ekaterina Alexandrova produced a thrilling performance to defeat reigning champion Linda Noskova 7-6(5), 4-6, 6-2 and secure her place in the US Open qualifier semifinals at the Monterrey Open on Thursday.

After two tightly contested opening sets, Alexandrova, ranked 14th in the world, came out strong in the deciding set. Despite Noskova’s resilient efforts to level the match at 2-2, Alexandrova regained control with aggressive baseline play and consistent serving, eventually closing out the match in just over two hours.

Speaking after her victory, Alexandrova reflected on the challenges she faced during the encounter.

“I’m really glad that I could make it through, even in three sets, because it was difficult today, she served so well, she hit so hard from the baseline that sometimes there was nothing I could do,” she said.

She acknowledged Noskova’s quality game while expressing pride in her own ability to stay composed under pressure.

In the semifinals, Alexandrova will face Czech Marie Bouzkova, who advanced after a 6-3, 6-2 win over Croatian Antonia Ruzic. Russian Diana Shnaider also reached the semis, coming back from a set down to defeat Belgian fifth seed Elise Mertens 3-6, 7-6(6), 7-6(4) in a grueling three-hour match, saving five match points along the way.

Shnaider will next meet American Alycia Parks, who overcame Slovak Rebecca Sramkova 6-2, 7-5. Shnaider currently leads the head-to-head against Parks 2-1, including a straight-sets win at Indian Wells earlier this year.

It is pertinent to mention that the US Open 2025 is set to run from August 24 to September 7, featuring top-ranked players from around the world competing in New York.