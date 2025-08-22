Lowe heroics lift Red Sox to win over Yankees in MLB showdown

Washington Nationals first baseman Nathaniel Lowe is congratulated by teammates after a grand slam during the first inning against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium on Aug 13, 2025. — Reuters

BRONX: Nathaniel Lowe’s stellar performance in the late innings propelled the visiting Boston Red Sox to a 6-3 victory over the New York Yankees in the opener of a four-game MLB series at Yankee Stadium on Thursday.

Lowe broke a seventh-inning tie with a clutch double, driving in a run that gave Boston the lead. Roman Anthony also played a key role, hitting a run-scoring single in the sixth and a two-run homer into the second deck in the ninth.

The victory ended Boston’s three-game losing streak and brought them within half a game of New York for the top American League wild-card spot. Despite leaving 14 runners stranded and going three-for-19 with men in scoring position, Boston improved to 6-1 against the Yankees this season.

The Yankees, whose five-game winning streak came to an end, committed four errors that led to three unearned runs. Ben Rice homered for New York, while Paul Goldschmidt and Jazz Chisholm Jr. each drove in a run with singles.

Ceddanne Rafaela scored Boston’s first run in the second inning on a throwing error by Rice. Lowe tied the game with a sacrifice fly in the fifth before doubling home Trevor Story in the seventh off reliever Luke Weaver (3-4).

Lowe, who joined Boston on Monday after being released by Washington, also homered in his first start on Tuesday. Greg Weissert (5-4) earned the win with one 1/3 scoreless innings, while Aroldis Chapman recorded his 23rd save with a perfect ninth. For Friday’s matchup, Boston’s right hander Brayan Bello will face New York left-hander Max Fried.