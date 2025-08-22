Major changes expected in India’s senior men’s selection committee: reports

Suryakumar Yadav (L) and Ajit Agarkar chairman of Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) selection committee attend a press conference to announce T20 squad for upcoming Men's Asia Cup, in Mumbai on August 19, 2025. — AFP

MUMBAI: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced that the senior men’s selection committee is set for changes, with two new members likely to be inducted, Indian media reported on Friday.

According to a report, it is not yet clear which zones will see new selectors, but no current panel member has exceeded the cumulative five year limit set by BCCI rules.

With Ajit Agarkar’s contract running until the T20 World Cup 2026 and Ajay Ratra having joined the panel only in October 2024, speculation suggests that two among SS Das, Subroto Bannerjee and S Sharath are likely to be replaced.

Sharath, who was appointed chairman of the junior panel in 2021, was promoted to the senior panel in 2023. Das briefly served as interim chairman following Chetan Sharma’s exit but was later replaced by Agarkar. Bannerjee joined the committee in early 2023.

For the unversed, the Agarkar-led senior men’s selection committee announced the 15-member Indian squad for the upcoming Asia Cup 2025 on Tuesday, with Suryakumar Yadav retained as captain and Shubman Gill returning as vice-captain of the T20I side.

It is pertinent to mention that the eight-team tournament will commence on September 9 with the opening match between Afghanistan and Hong Kong.

The competition features eight teams divided into two groups. Group A includes arch-rivals Pakistan and India, along with UAE and Oman, while Group B consists of Bangladesh, Afghanistan, Sri Lanka, and Hong Kong.

India will kick off their campaign against UAE in Dubai on September 10, followed by a much-anticipated encounter with Pakistan on September 14, before concluding the group stage against Oman in Abu Dhabi on September 19.

India's squad for the Asia Cup:

Suryakumar Yadav (captain), Shubman Gill (vice captain), Hardik Pandya, Arshdeep Singh, Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube , Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakravarthy , Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Rinku Singh, Sanju Samson.

Reserve players:

Prasidh Krishna, Washington Sundar, Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Yashasvi Jaiswal.