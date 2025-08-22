PCB announces match officials for Pakistan, South Africa women’s ODI series

Pakistan and South Africa Women's teams will be facing each other in three-day T20I matches in Multan ahead of T20 World Cup. — AFP

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Friday announced the match officials for the upcoming women’s ODI series between Pakistan and South Africa, scheduled to take place at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, from September 16 to 22.

Saleema Imtiaz will make history as she takes the field as an on-field umpire for the first time in a bilateral women’s ODI international series.

She will be joined by Australia’s renowned umpire Claire Polosak, while Humaira Farah has been appointed as the reserve umpire for the series.

Notably, both Saleema and Polosak are members of the ICC International Panel of Umpires.

Veteran official Tariq Rasheed will also serve as an on-field umpire, while former Pakistan Test cricketer Ali Naqvi has been named as the match referee for the three-match ODI series.

Following the series, Pakistan will travel to Sri Lanka for the 2025 ICC Women’s ODI World Cup, where they will play all their group-stage matches, as well as any knockout fixtures, should they qualify.

Other than the World Cup, Pakistan’s women’s team has no further international cricket scheduled in 2025, except for a three-match T20I series in Dublin in early August.

For the unversed, the 2025 ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup will begin on 30 September and run until 2 November across five cities in India and Sri Lanka.

World Cup 2025 will feature eight teams, who will face each other once in the round-robin format. The top four sides will advance to the semi-finals. Matches will be played in Bengaluru, Vizag, Indore, Guwahati, and Colombo.

One semi-final will be held in Bengaluru, while the other is scheduled for either Colombo or Guwahati. The final will take place on 2 November, with Bengaluru and Colombo shortlisted as potential venues.

Teams will also play two warm-up matches each, beginning on 24 September. India is set to take on 2022 runners-up England in a warm up clash in Bengaluru, followed by a fixture against South Africa on 27 September in Guwahati.

The 2025 edition marks the 13th instalment of the Women’s Cricket World Cup, which was first held in 1973. Australia, who secured their seventh title in 2022, qualified automatically by topping the ICC Women’s Championship standings.

Joining them through direct qualification were England, New Zealand, South Africa, Sri Lanka, and hosts India.

The final two spots were claimed by Pakistan and Bangladesh, who finished in the top two of the Women's World Cup Qualifier held in April.

Pakistan vs South Africa ODI series schedule:

First ODI - September 16, 2025 - Gaddafi Stadium Lahore

Second ODI - September 19, 2025 - Gaddafi Stadium Lahore

Third ODI - September 22, 2025 - Gaddafi Stadium Lahore



