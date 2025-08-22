Machado sparks Padres’ dominant win over Giants in MLB

San Diego Padres third baseman Manny Machado (left) and Luis Arraez celebrate after the Padres beat the San Francisco Giants at Petco Park on Aug 21, 2025. — Reuters

SAN DIEGO: Manny Machado’s two-run double capped a decisive six-run fifth inning as the San Diego Padres rallied past the San Francisco Giants 8-4 in an MLB clash at Petco Park on Thursday.

After dropping the series opener, the Padres bounced back to win the next three games and now sit just one game behind the NL West-leading Los Angeles Dodgers heading into their weekend matchup in San Diego.

The Giants struck early, with Heliot Ramos grounding into a run-scoring double play in the first inning and Andrew Knizner adding an RBI double.

Giants starter Justin Verlander (1-10) was sharp early, retiring the first nine Padres hitters before Machado’s RBI single in the fourth halved the deficit. Xander Bogaerts’ sacrifice fly tied the game 2-2.

San Diego then blew the game open in the fifth, sending 11 batters to the plate. Freddy Fermin’s bunt set the stage, with Ramon Laureano and Jake Cronenworth both scoring on throwing errors. Bogaerts and Laureano followed with RBI singles before Machado delivered the big blow, a two-run double to give the Padres a 7-2 lead.

The Giants briefly fought back in the sixth as Rafael Devers and Willy Adames launched back-to-back homers, chasing Padres starter Dylan Cease (6-11). Cease allowed four runs on six hits and two walks while striking out seven across 5+ innings.

Verlander, meanwhile, endured another rough outing, giving up seven runs on seven hits in just four 1/3 innings. He has now lost 10 of his last 11 decisions.

Fernando Tatis Jr. and Luis Arraez collected two hits apiece for San Diego, while Luis Matos recorded two hits for San Francisco.