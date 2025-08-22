Here’s why Temba Bavuma misses out on second ODI against Australia

South Africa captain Temba Bavuma after winning the first Test against Pakistan in Centurion on December 29, 2024. - AFP

MACKAY: Cricket South Africa confirmed on Friday that captain Temba Bavuma has been rested for the second ODI against Australia as part of workload management.

CSA clarified that the move was precautionary and not linked to concerns about form or immediate fitness.

“Although he experienced no discomfort, the medical team recommended he be rested for the second match,” CSA said in a statement.

The 35-year-old, has only recently returned from a hamstring injury sustained during the World Test Championship (WTC) final in June.

While he showed no ill effects in the first ODI, South Africa’s medical staff remain cautious, mindful of a packed international schedule and Bavuma’s critical role in the side’s long-term plans.

Aiden Markram stepped in as stand in captain in place of Bavuma. The 29-year-old, who struck a century in the WTC final earlier this year, won the toss and opted to bat first on a batting-friendly Mackay surface.

Tony de Zorzi replaced Bavuma at the top of the order, while Senuran Muthusamy came in for off-spinner Prenelan Subrayen, who was reported for a suspect bowling action after the first ODI.

Meanwhile, Australia made one change, handing Xavier Bartlett a spot in the XI in place of Ben Dwarshuis.

South Africa XI for second ODI against Australia:

Aiden Markram (captain), Ryan Rickelton (wicket keeper), Tony de Zorzi, Matthew Breetzke, Tristan Stubbs, Dewald Brevis, Wiaan Mulder, Keshav Maharaj, Senuran Muthusamy, Nandre Burger, Lungi Ngidi.

Australia XI for second ODI against South Africa:

Mitchell Marsh (captain), Josh Inglis (wicket keeper), Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Cameron Green, Alex Carey, Aaron Hardie, Xavier Bartlett, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.