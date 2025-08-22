Nationals edge past Mets to win MLB series finale

Washington Nationals designated hits a three run home run against the New York Mets during the eighth inning James Wood hit at Nationals Park on Aug 21, 2025. — Reuters

WASHINGTON: James Wood blasted three home runs and Brady House collected three hits as the Washington Nationals powered past the New York Mets 9-3 at Nationals Park on Thursday, clinching the rubber game of the series.

Riley Adams chipped in with two hits and two RBIs, while the Nationals’ bullpen combined for four 2/3 scoreless innings.

Jackson Rutledge earned the win after recording the final two outs of the fifth inning and Jose A. Ferrer closed it out for his fourth save. The victory wrapped up a 4-3 homestand for Washington.

Francisco Lindor led the Mets with three hits, including a leadoff homer, while Starling Marte also went deep.

New York built an early 3-0 lead by the fourth inning, with Lindor’s homer, Marte’s solo shot, and Hayden Senger’s sacrifice fly providing the offense.

Washington pulled one back in the bottom of the fourth when CJ Abrams scored on Dylan Crews’ groundout.

The Nationals then surged ahead in the fifth. After House singled and Abrams was hit by a pitch to load the bases, Paul DeJong’s sacrifice fly cut the deficit to 3-2. Adams followed with a two-run single off reliever Tyler Rogers, giving Washington a 4-3 advantage.

Daylen Lile scored in the sixth to extend the lead, before the Nationals broke the game open with a four-run eighth inning highlighted by Wood’s 26th homer of the season.

Sean Manaea (1-2) took the loss for New York, surrendering four runs on three hits in four 2/3 innings.

The Mets now head to Atlanta for a weekend series, with rookie Nolan McLean set to make his second career start against Joey Wentz of the Braves. Washington travels to Philadelphia, where Cade Cavalli will start Friday’s opener opposite Taijuan Walker.