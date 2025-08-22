Curran, Cox fire as Invincibles down Rockets in The Hundred clash

Oval Invincibles’ Sam Curran (left) bumps gloves with Jordan Cox during the chase against Trent Rockets in The Hundred at The Oval on August 21, 2025. — X/@cricbuzz

LONDON: Oval Invincibles registered a commanding six-wicket victory over Trent Rockets in The Hundred at The Oval on Thursday, thanks to explosive batting from Sam Curran and Jordan Cox and a clinical bowling display from Rashid Khan.

After winning the toss, Oval Invincibles chose to field first. The Rockets posted 171/7 in their 100 balls. Opener Joe Root was the standout batter, smashing 76 off 41 balls with one six and 11 fours.

Rehan Ahmed contributed 28 off 23 balls with a six and three fours, while George Linde struck a quick-fire 25 off just eight deliveries, including three sixes and a four.

Marcus Stoinis managed 12, but the rest of the batting line up struggled, with five players failing to reach double figures.

For Oval Invincibles, Rashid Khan was the pick of the bowlers, conceding just 2/19 in his 20 balls. Tom Curran also claimed 2/37 runs in his set of 20 deliveries. Jason Behrendorff and Nathan Sowter chipped in with one wicket apiece.

In reply, the Invincibles made light work of the 172-run target, reaching it with 11 balls to spare, finishing on 173/4 in 89 deliveries.

Cox anchored the chase with an unbeaten 58 off 32 balls, smashing four sixes and five fours. Curran played a blistering knock of 54 from just 24 balls, hammering six sixes and two fours to all but seal the win.

For the Rockets, Rehan was the most successful bowler, taking 2/25 in his 20 balls, but his efforts went in vain. David Willey and Ben Sanderson picked up a wicket each, though it was not enough to stop the Invincibles.