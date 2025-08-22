Holder, Naseem, Abbas inspire Patriots to win over Royals in CPL clash

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots fast bowlers Abbas Afridi (left) and Naseem Shah in action during the CPL 2025 match against Guyana Amazon Warriors in Basseterre on August 15, 2025. — X

BASSETERRE: St Kitts and Nevis Patriots clinched a hard-fought 12-run victory over Barbados Royals in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) encounter at Basseterre on Thursday, thanks to decisive bowling performances from Naseem Shah, Abbas Afridi and Jason Holder.

Sent in to bat after Royals skipper Rovman Powell won the toss, the Patriots posted a competitive 174/8 in their 20 overs.

Kyle Mayers led the way with a brisk 42 off 28 balls, striking three sixes and a four. Captain Jason Holder added quick runs, smashing 38 from just 21 deliveries with two sixes and four boundaries, while Andre Fletcher chipped in with 25 from 16 balls.

Late cameos lifted the total further as Naseem Shah struck an unbeaten 19 off 11 balls, including two sixes, while Abbas Afridi made 16 off 10.

For the Royals, Ramon Simmonds was the pick of the bowlers with 3/26. Daniel Sams supported well, finishing with 2/24.

In pursuit of 175, the Royals looked in contention but collapsed under scoreboard pressure to be bowled out for 162 in 18.2 overs.

Kadeem Alleyne top-scored with 42 off 28 balls, hitting three sixes and two fours, while opener Brandon King (22 off 17) and Powell (21 off 15) made useful starts.

However, they failed to carry on as wickets fell at regular intervals. Quinton de Kock managed 15, while Kofi James and Daniel Sams both contributed 16 apiece.

Holder returned to haunt his former franchise with a superb spell, taking 4/14 in 3.2 overs to dismantle the Royals’ middle order.

Naseem Shah claimed 2/32, while Navin Bidaisee also struck twice. Ashmead Nedd and Abbas Afridi picked up a wicket each to complete the victory.