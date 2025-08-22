Abbas included as New Zealand announce A squad for South Africa tour

Muhammad Abbas celebrates scoring 50 runs on debut during game one of the Men's ODI series between New Zealand and Pakistan at McLean Park, on March 29, 2025. - AFP

New Zealand Cricket has announced a 15-member A squad for the tour of South Africa, which includes three one-day matches and two four-day games.

Kelly will lead the white-ball team, while Carter takes charge in the longer format. The 15-player squad, with an average age of just 25, features ten players who have already represented New Zealand at the international level.

Among the headline names are Muhammad Abbas, Zak Foulkes, Mitch Hay, Bevon Jacobs and Rhys Mariu, all of whom have made an impression on the world stage in recent months.

Foulkes produced a record-breaking debut in Zimbabwe earlier this year, claiming 9/75 the best figures ever by a New Zealander in their first Test.

Abbas announced himself with the fastest half-century by a New Zealand batter on ODI debut, reaching the milestone in 26 balls against Pakistan in March.

Wicketkeeper-batter Hay enjoyed a breakthrough summer, setting a T20I world record with six dismissals in a single innings and striking an unbeaten 99 in an ODI against Pakistan in Hamilton.

Jacobs and Mariu have also shown promise in their limited opportunities, with Jacobs scoring 44 not out on T20I debut and Mariu registering a fifty in just his second ODI.

There are two changes from the squad that toured Bangladesh earlier this year, with Jacobs and Test pacer Matt Fisher coming in. Auckland quick Simon Keene, alongside Jacobs, is one of two players yet to make a New Zealand A appearance.

Keene has been a consistent performer in domestic cricket, boasting a first-class century and three five-wicket hauls in 21 matches for Auckland.

Northern Districts allrounder Kristian Clarke misses out after suffering a side strain during a recent training camp.

The squad will be coached by former New Zealand batter Daniel Flynn, currently Northern Districts’ assistant coach, who takes charge of a national side for the first time. He will be supported by high-performance coaches Bob Carter and Graeme Aldridge.

The squad departs for South Africa on August 24, with the tour beginning on August 30.

New Zealand A squad:

Muhammad Abbas, Adithya Ashok, Joe Carter (red-ball captain), Josh Clarkson, Matt Fisher, Zak Foulkes, Mitch Hay, Curtis Heaphy, Bevon Jacobs, Simon Keene, Nick Kelly (white-ball captain), Jayden Lennox, Ben Lister, Rhys Mariu, Dale Phillips.