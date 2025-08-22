Lawrence Okolie calls out Moses Itauma for fight

An undated photo of British boxer Moses Itauma. — Instagram/m.itauma

Lawrence Okolie called out young heavyweight sensation Moses Itauma for a fight, international media reported on Thursday.

Itauma has emerged as a brutal force in a short period of time, holding an unbeaten record of 13-0, with 11 of his victories coming by knockout.

The 20-year-old possesses a sensational skill set and has been compared to greats like Mike Tyson from a very early age.

Itauma has stopped Dillian Whyte in a non-title fight on August 16 in Saudi Arabia.

The Briton rose to the occasion and claimed victory in the first round to add the biggest name to his KO list.

Speaking in an interview, Okolie, a former cruiserweight and bridgerweight champion, was asked about a fight against Itauma, to which he said Yes, absolutely, ‘it’s time now’.

“Absolutely, yeah. Yeah, next. He’s one of the only boxers I can say I a fan of, maybe cause he’s young or whatever else,” Okolie said.

“However, if there’s a time to fight him it’s before he gets too much experience. So Dillian Whyte, OK cool, but if he beats a Parker, by the time you get to fight him, he’s a seasoned pro.

“The guy’s 13 and 0, great KO power, great everything, whatever, but maybe someone can old man him and it’s time now.”

Okolie has previously fought twice in the heavyweight category, which includes a win over Kevin Larena in July, so if he steps into the ring against Moses Itauma, it would be another good addition to his CV.