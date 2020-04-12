The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has been unable to refund the ticket price of the matches of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020 played without fans and the ones that were postponed, despite nearly a month having passed by.

When the league was indefinitely suspended on March 17, the PCB had promised to give full refund to fans who had bought the tickets but were not given the chance to attend the matches.

READ: Coronavirus Karachi fan-ban to reportedly cost PCB Rs100mn

However, as per a Daily Express report, the PCB has not been able to finalise its policy regarding the procedure of refund yet due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, which has caused lockdowns and paralyzed life.

Sources within the PCB told the Urdu daily that refunds would have been made by now, had it not been for the virus.

The board has also assured fans that a final decision in this regard will be made as soon as the situation improves.

PSL 2020 tickets to be refunded once situation improves: PCB assures fans