UFC legend advises Du Plessis not to think about rematch with Chimaev

Dricus Du Plessis (left) and Khamzat Chimaev during weigh-ins for UFC 319 at Radius Chicago in Chicago on August 15, 2025. — Reuters

UFC legend Quinton Jackson advised former middleweight champion Dricus du Plessis not to even think about a rematch against Khamzat Chimaev and instead change weight classes, international media reported on Thursday.

Chimaev claimed the UFC middleweight belt with a commanding victory over South Africa’s Du Plessis at UFC 319 at the United Centre.

Khamzat earned a unanimous decision win, with all three judges scoring the contest 50-44 in his favour.

Chimaev damaged the opponent in the opening round, shooting for an early takedown and trapping him in a crucifix position. The second round also followed a similar script.

By the third and fourth rounds, the South African found himself stuck in disadvantageous positions with little room to mount a comeback.

Du Plessis has also bounced back from losses in the past, but defeat against the Russian fighter in his third title defence was a more alarming aspect.

With speculation about the former middleweight champion's next opponent already started, UFC legend Jackson, during a podcast, has made it clear for ‘Stillknocks’ not to think about a rematch with ‘Borz’.

“He just got destroyed. DDP shouldn’t even say the word ‘Re’ or ‘Match’ in the same sentence in an interview, with all due respect,” Jackson said.

“DDP needs to probably go to a different weight class. He probably should drop down in weight, he’s stuck.”

Du Plessis was impressive before Khamzat's fight. He defeated Sean Strickland in their UFC 312 rematch in February and won a fourth-round submission of Israel Adesanya at UFC 305 in his second title defence.

Chimaev is undefeated since his debut five years ago with a record of 15-0.