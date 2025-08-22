Liverpool’s Jeremie Frimpong is sidelined due to injury

Liverpool's Jeremie Frimpong during the warm-up before the match at Wembley Stadium in London on August 10, 2025. — Reuters

Liverpool’s Jeremie Frimpong is sidelined until after the September international break after suffering a hamstring injury, British media reported on Thursday.

Frimpong, 24, sustained the injury during his Premier League debut against Bournemouth, which Liverpool won by 4-2 last week.

The right-back is set to miss matches against Newcastle United at St James' Park on Monday and against Arsenal at Anfield on August 31.

Liverpool manager Arne Slot updated on Frimpong's injury and confirmed his absence until the end of the international break.

“The medical team were completely right about Jeremie [Frimpong] to tell me to take him off because he is out until the end of the international break and that happened during the game,” Slot confirmed.

“I think I got criticised for taking him off, didn’t I? It had nothing to do with how he played but we felt he had an issue with his hamstring and by we, I mean the medical staff. It was a good call to take him off. We expect to have him back after the international break.”

The first international break of the season is starting from September 1 and will end on September 9, while Liverpool will return to action following the break on September 14 against Burnley.

Premier League champions signed Jeremie Frimpong from Bayer Leverkusen on a deal worth £29.5m in May to replace Trent Alexander-Arnold, who moved to Real Madrid.

The right-back, who can also play as a winger, was an instrumental part of Leverkusen that won the German domestic double in 2023-24, chipping in with 14 goals and 12 assists across all competitions.