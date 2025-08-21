South Africa to host 44 Cricket World Cup 2027 matches as venues unveiled

This picture shows The Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg on January 27, 2018. — BCCI

JOHANNESBURG: Eight venues in South Africa will host 44 out of 54 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2027 matches, Cricket South Africa (CSA) revealed on Thursday.

The shortlisted venues include Johannesburg, Pretoria, Cape Town, Durban, Gqeberha, Bloemfontein, East London and Paarl.

Meanwhile, the remaining 10 matches of the mega event will be played in Zimbabwe and Namibia, which are the co-hosts of the mega event.

The announcement was made during CSA’s Local Organising Committee (LOC) unveiling ceremony, during which former minister Trevor Manuel was appointed as its chair to roll out the mega event.

For the unversed, the Cricket World Cup 2027 will be the first ICC men’s event to be played in South Africa since the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2009. The country was also the host of the inaugural edition of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in 2007.

Furthermore, South Africa also hosted two Women’s World Cups – an ODI World Cup in 2005 and the 2023 T20 World Cup, when the Proteas lost to Australia in the final.

ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2027 LOC:

Independent Chair: Trevor Manuel

CSA members' council and board appointments

Johannes Adams, President of Western Province (non-independent)

Yunus Bobat, President of Kwa-Zulu Natal (non-independent)

Vuyani Jarana, (CSA Board member - non-independent)

Ministry Appointments:

Advocate Philip October, Non-Independent Director

Unathi Matthew Tshotwana, Non-Independent Director

Independent Directors:

Herman Bosman, Independent Non-Executive Director

Nomfanelo Magwentshu, Independent Non-Executive Director

Dr Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka, Independent Non-Executive Director

Ravi Naidoo, Independent Non-Executive Director

Dr Stavros Nicolaou, Independent Non-Executive Director

Advocate Karrisha Pillay SC, Independent Non-Executive Director

CSA staff:

Pholetsi Moseki CSA CEO

Refentse Shinners, CSA Public Affairs Executive

Tjaart van der Walt, CSA COO