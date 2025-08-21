McLaren’s Oscar Piastri responds to F1 legend’s praise

McLaren's Oscar Piastri during a press conference ahead of the Hungarian Grand Prix at the Hungaroring in Budapest on July 31, 2025. — Reuters

McLaren driver Oscar Piastri reacted to applause from F1 legend Alain Prost, international media reported on Thursday.

McLaren entered the 2024 Miami Grand Prix with an upgraded car, which helped them to match Red Bull in terms of performance.

McLaren’s Lando Norris challenged champion Max Verstappen of Red Bull, finishing second behind the four-time world champion; however, Piastri was unable to match that level.

In the 2025 Formula One season, the Papaya team came up with a car which no one was able to match, and they are the current championship leaders, with Piastri on top with 284 points, while his teammate Norris is just nine points behind, and four-time champion Verstappen is far behind with 187 points in third position.

Four-time F1 champion Alain at Goodwood Festival of Speed praised Piastri while speaking with Karun Chandhok, saying the Australian reminded him of himself from the F1 days.

When Oscar Piastri was told about the praise from Alain. The F1 championship leader responded, saying it is very cool coming from the likes of Alain.

“It's very cool coming from Alain. I've had that comparison from a few people with Prost,” Piastri said.

“I see it in some ways. I think it's very different, obviously back in the day there were a lot more reliability concerns, a lot more kind of driver-induced reliability issues as well.

“So I think in some ways it's quite different, but the mentality in some ways it's the same, trying to be consistent.”

With Verstappen almost out of the contest and 10 races remaining in the season, it will be a battle between McLaren teammates for the drivers’ title.