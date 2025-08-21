Women’s Hundred: Trent Rockets thump Oval Invincibles to stay alive

Trent Rockets' Ashleigh Gardner (right) celebrates with teammate Kristie Gordon after dismissing Oval Invincibles' Marizanne Kapp during their Women's Hundred match at The Oval in London on August 21, 2025. — ECB

LONDON: A collective bowling effort, followed by Grace Scrivens’s anchoring knock, propelled Trent Rockets to a comfortable six-wicket victory over Oval Invincibles in the 23rd match of the Women’s Hundred here at The Oval on Thursday.

Put into bat first, the hosts could only accumulate 109/7 in their allotted 100 deliveries despite Meg Lanning’s anchoring innings up the order.

The opening batter oversaw the home side’s batting expedition until the 73rd delivery and walked back after top-scoring with 45 off 35 deliveries with the help of six fours and a six.

Besides her, middle-order batters Alice Capsey (15) and Paige Scholfield (16) could amass double figures, while the rest struggled against a disciplined Rockets’ bowling attack.

For the Rockets, Kirstie Gordon and Ashleigh Gardner picked up two wickets each, while Alexa Stonehouse, Alana King and Heather Graham made one scalp apiece.

Chasing a modest 110-run target, the visitors comfortably knocked the winning runs for the loss of four wickets and 16 balls to spare.

The Rockets got off to a flying start to the run chase, with openers Bryony Smith and Scrivens putting together a brisk 51-run partnership.

Kalea Moore broke the opening stand on the 35th delivery by dismissing Smith, who scored 24 off 21 deliveries, laced with four fours.

Scrivens was then involved in brief partnerships with Nat Sciver-Brunt (two) and Gardner (11) until eventually falling victim to Capsey on the 63rd delivery with 75 runs on the board.

The left-handed opener remained the top-scorer with a 27-ball 34, studded with five fours and was thus adjudged the Player of the Match.

Following her dismissal, Jodi Grewcock and Graham, 21 and 19 not out respectively, put together an unbeaten 28-run partnership to steer the Rockets to glory comprehensively.

For Invincibles, Capsey, Moore, Amanda-Jade Wellington and Marizanne Kapp could pick up a wicket each.

The six-wicket victory kept Trent Rockets’ Women’s Hundred playoffs hopes alive as they are now fifth with eight points in six matches, while Oval Invincibles slipped to sixth despite boasting the same record but an inferior net run rate.