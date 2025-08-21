Gouher Sultana retires from all forms of cricket

India's Gouher Sultana bowls during their ICC Women's T20 World Cup match against Bangladesh at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium in Sylhet on March 24, 2014. — ICC

KARACHI: India’s left-arm spinner Gouher Sultana on Thursday, announced her retirement from all forms of cricket with immediate effect.

Sultana, who made her debut in 2008 against Pakistan, represented India in 50 women’s ODIs and 37 T20Is, picking up 95 wickets across formats with the help of three four-wicket hauls.

The 37-year-old penned down an emotional retirement note on her Instagram handle and expressed pride in representing India at the highest level, which she labelled as the ‘greatest honour’.

“After years of wearing the Indian jersey with pride, passion, and purpose, the time has come to pen down the most emotional note of my cricketing journey,” Sultana wrote on Instagram.

“With a heart full of memories and eyes welled with gratitude, I announce my retirement from all forms of the game,

“From the dusty bylanes of Hyderabad to the grand stages of world cricket, this journey has been nothing short of a dream-one etched with sweat, sacrifice, and countless hours of silent grind.

“To have represented India at the highest level-in world cups, tours, and battles that tested both skill and spirit - has been the greatest honour of my life. Every wicket taken, every dive in the field, every huddle with my teammates has shaped the cricketer and the person I am today.”

Sultana further thanked her teammates, coaches, selectors and her family for their support during her international career.

“There were days of triumph and nights of introspection, injuries, comebacks, heartbreaks and high-fives - the game gave me everything. And now, as I step away from this cherished chapter, do so with no regrets, only overwhelming gratitude,” Sultana continued.

“To my teammates - thank you for the camaraderie and the countless shared battles. To the coaches, selectors, support staff, and administrators who believed in me-thank you for giving wings to my ambition. To my mother and sister - you were my anchor, my storm, and my calm,” she added.

Gouher Sultana then went on to share her plans of contributing to the sport in newer ways, hinting at a potential stint, as she is a Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Level 2 coach.

“Cricket will always be home. Though the curtain falls on my career as a player, my love for the game burns brighter than ever, I look forward to contributing to the sport in newer ways-to inspire, guide, and serve the game that made me who I am.

“This isn't goodbye. It's just the end of a golden chapter.”