Former South Africa minister named chair of 2027 World Cup organising committee

JOHANNESBURG: Former South African cabinet minister Trevor Manuel has been appointed as the chair of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2027 Local Organising Committee (LOC), unveiled by Cricket South Africa (CSA) on Thursday.
According to the details, the 15-member board also features two provincial presidents, a CSA board member, seven independent directors, two appointees made by the South African ministry and three CSA executives, including CEO Pholetsi Moseki.
The LOC will be tasked to roll out the mega event, set to be co-hosted by Zimbabwe and Namibia.
The other independent directors are South Africa's former deputy president, Dr Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka, and renowned industry figures in banking and business, including Nomfanelo Magwentshu, who also served as the Chief Operating Officer (COO) of the FIFA Men’s World Cup 2010 in South Africa.
Manuel, who has served as minister of trade and industry, minister of finance and minister in the presidency, will be involved in sports administration for the first time, which he acknowledged as a challenge but remained committed to giving his best for the ‘nation-building exercise’.
"I've done many different things in my life. Sports administration is not one of them," Manuel said at a press conference here.
"Trying to do this late in my life is not easy for me. We have seven independent non-executive directors, two of whom served on the LOC for 2010, very good legal people, strong financial people and representatives of the minister and the presidency. We must make that commitment to South Africa, to sport, to the durability of the exercise. This is a nation-building exercise," he added.
ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2027 LOC:
Independent Chair: Trevor Manuel
CSA members' council and board appointments
Johannes Adams, President of Western Province (non-independent)
Yunus Bobat, President of Kwa-Zulu Natal (non-independent)
Vuyani Jarana, (CSA Board member - non-independent)
Ministry Appointments:
Advocate Philip October, Non-Independent Director
Unathi Matthew Tshotwana, Non-Independent Director
Independent Directors:
Herman Bosman, Independent Non-Executive Director
Nomfanelo Magwentshu, Independent Non-Executive Director
Dr Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka, Independent Non-Executive Director
Ravi Naidoo, Independent Non-Executive Director
Dr Stavros Nicolaou, Independent Non-Executive Director
Advocate Karrisha Pillay SC, Independent Non-Executive Director
CSA staff:
Pholetsi Moseki CSA CEO
Refentse Shinners, CSA Public Affairs Executive
Tjaart van der Walt, CSA COO
