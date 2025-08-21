Former South Africa minister named chair of 2027 World Cup organising committee

Former South African minister Trevor Manuel speaks at Cricket South Africa's 2027 ICC World Cup LOC Board Announcement in Johannesburg on August 21, 2025. — CSA

JOHANNESBURG: Former South African cabinet minister Trevor Manuel has been appointed as the chair of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2027 Local Organising Committee (LOC), unveiled by Cricket South Africa (CSA) on Thursday.

According to the details, the 15-member board also features two provincial presidents, a CSA board member, seven independent directors, two appointees made by the South African ministry and three CSA executives, including CEO Pholetsi Moseki.

The LOC will be tasked to roll out the mega event, set to be co-hosted by Zimbabwe and Namibia.

The other independent directors are South Africa's former deputy president, Dr Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka, and renowned industry figures in banking and business, including Nomfanelo Magwentshu, who also served as the Chief Operating Officer (COO) of the FIFA Men’s World Cup 2010 in South Africa.

Manuel, who has served as minister of trade and industry, minister of finance and minister in the presidency, will be involved in sports administration for the first time, which he acknowledged as a challenge but remained committed to giving his best for the ‘nation-building exercise’.

"I've done many different things in my life. Sports administration is not one of them," Manuel said at a press conference here.

"Trying to do this late in my life is not easy for me. We have seven independent non-executive directors, two of whom served on the LOC for 2010, very good legal people, strong financial people and representatives of the minister and the presidency. We must make that commitment to South Africa, to sport, to the durability of the exercise. This is a nation-building exercise," he added.

ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2027 LOC:

Independent Chair: Trevor Manuel

CSA members' council and board appointments

Johannes Adams, President of Western Province (non-independent)

Yunus Bobat, President of Kwa-Zulu Natal (non-independent)

Vuyani Jarana, (CSA Board member - non-independent)

Ministry Appointments:

Advocate Philip October, Non-Independent Director

Unathi Matthew Tshotwana, Non-Independent Director

Independent Directors:

Herman Bosman, Independent Non-Executive Director

Nomfanelo Magwentshu, Independent Non-Executive Director

Dr Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka, Independent Non-Executive Director

Ravi Naidoo, Independent Non-Executive Director

Dr Stavros Nicolaou, Independent Non-Executive Director

Advocate Karrisha Pillay SC, Independent Non-Executive Director

CSA staff:

Pholetsi Moseki CSA CEO

Refentse Shinners, CSA Public Affairs Executive

Tjaart van der Walt, CSA COO