Cameron Green eyes bowling return ahead of The Ashes

Australia's Cameron Green celebrates taking a wicket during the third day of their second Test against West Indies at the Brisbane Cricket Ground in Brisbane on January 27, 2025. — Cricket Australia

MACKAY: Australia’s fast-bowling all-rounder Cameron Green on Thursday, revealed that he would resume bowling at the Sheffield Shield rather than the upcoming white-ball series against India as he aims to be in contention to bowl in The Ashes, scheduled to be played later this year.

Green, who underwent a successful back surgery in October last year, has not bowled in international cricket since then and instead plays as a specialist batter across formats.

While speaking to reporters ahead of their second ODI of the three-match series against South Africa, Green shared his plan to resume bowling and manage his workload.

"In the past, it worked really well when I focused on Shield cricket,” Green told reporters here.

"So I think that potentially might be the way to go, especially with working my way back with bowling. Potentially get a few more overs, over a few more days might be the best way to go about it," he added.

The 26-year-old, however, remained uncertain about the exact match for his bowling return but termed the progress thus far as promising.

"I'm not quite certain on what match [I'll return to bowling], but I'm feeling really good, in a really good spot. It's exciting being back bowling at a reasonable intensity,” Green continued.

"It's been a long road back," he added.

Notably, Cameron Green’s potential return to bowling would bolster Australia as he has taken 18 wickets in just eight matches against the arch-rivals at an average of 24.44, compared to his career average of 35.31.