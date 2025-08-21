Cameron Green eyes bowling return ahead of The Ashes

Green has not bowled in international cricket since undergoing back surgery in October last year

August 21, 2025
Australia's Cameron Green celebrates taking a wicket during the third day of their second Test against West Indies at the Brisbane Cricket Ground in Brisbane on January 27, 2025. — Cricket Australia

MACKAY: Australia’s fast-bowling all-rounder Cameron Green on Thursday, revealed that he would resume bowling at the Sheffield Shield rather than the upcoming white-ball series against India as he aims to be in contention to bowl in The Ashes, scheduled to be played later this year.

Green, who underwent a successful back surgery in October last year, has not bowled in international cricket since then and instead plays as a specialist batter across formats.

While speaking to reporters ahead of their second ODI of the three-match series against South Africa, Green shared his plan to resume bowling and manage his workload.

"In the past, it worked really well when I focused on Shield cricket,” Green told reporters here.

"So I think that potentially might be the way to go, especially with working my way back with bowling. Potentially get a few more overs, over a few more days might be the best way to go about it," he added.

The 26-year-old, however, remained uncertain about the exact match for his bowling return but termed the progress thus far as promising.

"I'm not quite certain on what match [I'll return to bowling], but I'm feeling really good, in a really good spot. It's exciting being back bowling at a reasonable intensity,” Green continued.

"It's been a long road back," he added.

Notably, Cameron Green’s potential return to bowling would bolster Australia as he has taken 18 wickets in just eight matches against the arch-rivals at an average of 24.44, compared to his career average of 35.31.

