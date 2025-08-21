England announce squad for ICC Women’s World Cup 2025

England's Sophie Ecclestone (second from right) celebrates with Sophia Dunkley (second from left) after taking a wicket during their third ODI against India at the Riverside Ground in Chester-le-Street on July 22, 2025. — ECB

LONDON: The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) on Thursday, unveiled a star-studded 15-member squad for the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup, scheduled to be played in India and Sri Lanka from September 30 to November 2.

The squad marked the return of former captain Heather Knight, who had been out of action since May due to a tendon injury in her right hamstring.

Besides her, Sarah Glenn and Danni Wyatt-Hodge also made their return to the contingent after missing the home series against India last month.

Glenn’s return will bolster England’s spin-bowling attack, comprising four specialists, including World No.1 Sophie Ecclestone.

Meanwhile, top-ranked women’s ODI batter Nat Sciver-Brunt, who was named England’s all-format captain in April, will lead the four-time champions in this year’s mega event, which will be her first ICC event as the skipper.

Tammy Beaumont, Sophia Dunkley, Amy Jones, Charlie Dean and Linsey Smith retained their place as England vie to replicate 2017 heroics.

England head coach Charlotte Edwards backed the announced squad, stating that they can compete with anyone if the players play to their full potential.

“Being selected to play for your country in a World Cup is one of the biggest honours in sport and I’m delighted for all the players named in the squad," Edwards said in a statement.

“Like all global tournaments, it will be a huge challenge but we want to go as far as we possibly can in India and I believe that if we play our best cricket we can compete with anyone.

“Conditions mean we have gone for the extra spinner and we’re lucky to be able to have such depth in this department. It’s fantastic to welcome Sarah Glenn back. That does mean there’s no room for Kate Cross, Maia Bouchier or Alice Davidson-Richards, which will be disappointing for them.

England Squad: Nat Sciver-Brunt (c), Em Arlott, Tammy Beaumont, Lauren Bell, Alice Capsey, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Lauren Filer, Sarah Glenn, Amy Jones, Heather Knight, Emma Lamb, Linsey Smith, Danni Wyatt-Hodge.