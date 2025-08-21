Leeds sign striker Noah Okafor as Premier League smashes record

Striker Noah Okafor is signing a four-year deal with Premier League club Leeds United on August 21, 2025. — Leeds United

Leeds United have signed striker Noah Okafor from AC Milan in a deal worth £18m, as the Premier League clubs smashed the summer spending record of £2.37bn.

Leeds announced the signing of the Swiss international in a statement.

“Leeds United are delighted to announce the signing of Noah Okafor on a four-year contract, subject to a work permit and international clearance,” the club said.

Okafor added that it was an easy decision for him as it was his dream to play in the Premier League.

"As a kid, I dreamed of playing in the Premier League. That's why for me it was quite an easy decision," said Okafor.

"My football suits the Premier League so this is like a dream come true. I can't wait to step on the field.

"I heard that the Premier League is the best league in the world, it's so intense. I have loads of friends that played there. I'm really, really excited."

The 25-year-old is the ninth summer signing of the Premier League club, which secured promotion from the Championship to get themself promoted to the top flight.

Following the deal of Okafor, Premier League clubs have now broken the previous record of spending in a single transfer window, which was £2.36bn in 2023.

He began his career at Swiss club FC Basel and then moved to RB Salzburg following his impressive show in the Swiss Super League before joining Milan on a five-year deal in 2023.

He made 54 appearances for the Italian club, scoring seven goals, before ending last season on loan at Serie A rivals Napoli.