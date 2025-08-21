India get clearance to partake in Asia Cup 2025, featuring Pakistan

Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan (left) and India's Hardik Pandya interact during their ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 match at the Nassau County International Cricket Ground in New York on June 9, 2024. — ICC

India’s Sports Ministry on Thursday, confirmed that its national men’s cricket team will not be prohibited from participating in the ACC Men’s Asia Cup 2025 as it is a multi-lateral event, but ruled out the resumption of bilateral engagements.

According to an Indian news agency, the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports unveiled ‘unprecedented’ new policies, which stated that India will not host or visit Pakistan for bilateral engagements, but would permit Pakistan players’ participation in multilateral events hosted by the country.

"In so far as bilateral sports events in each other's country are concerned, Indian teams will not be participating in competitions in Pakistan. Nor will we permit Pakistani teams to play in India," the ministry's statement said.

"With regard to international and multilateral events, in India or abroad, we are guided by the practices of international sports bodies and the interest of our own sportspersons. It is also relevant to take into account India's emergence as a credible venue to host international sports events.

"Accordingly, Indian teams and individual players will take part in international events that also have teams or players from Pakistan. Similarly, Pakistani players and teams will be able to participate in such multilateral events hosted by India.”

The statement, however, did not clarify whether Indian athletes would be allowed to visit Pakistan for multilateral events.

The Ministry further assured that it would ‘simplify’ the visa process for sportspersons, team officials and office-bearers of sports governing bodies.

It is pertinent to mention that the Asia Cup 2025 will begin with a Group B fixture between Afghanistan and Hong Kong on September 9.

A total of eight teams, divided into two groups, will vie for the prestigious title. Fierce rivals Pakistan and India are placed in Group A, alongside UAE and Oman, while Group B features Bangladesh, Afghanistan, Sri Lanka and Hong Kong.

Pakistan will open their campaign against Oman on September 12, followed by the blockbuster match against India on September 14. Their final group-stage game is scheduled for September 17 against the UAE.

Complete schedule of ACC Men’s Asia Cup 2025

10 September: India vs UAE 11 September: Bangladesh vs Hong Kong 12 September: Pakistan vs Oman 13 September: Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka 14 September: India vs Pakistan 15 September: UAE vs Oman 15 September: Sri Lanka vs Hong Kong 16 September: Bangladesh vs Afghanistan 17 September: Pakistan vs UAE 18 September: Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan 19 September: India vs Oman

Super Four Stage:

September 20: B1 vs B2

September 21: A1 vs A2

September 23: A2 vs B1

September 24: A1 vs B2

September 25: A2 vs B2

September 26: A1 vs B1

September 28: Final