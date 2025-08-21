Miami edge Tigres in thriller with Lionel Messi out due to injury

Inter Miami CF forward Luis Suarez celebrates with defender Jordi Alba (first from right) after scoring against Tigres UANL during the first half at Chase Stadium in Fort Lauderdale on August 20, 2025. — Reuters

FORT LAUDERDALE: Inter Miami edged Tigres UANL 2-1 in the Leagues Cup nail-biting quarterfinal in the absence of Lionel Messi due to injury. Luis Suarez scored twice from the penalty spot, including an 89th-minute winner at Chase Stadium on Wednesday.

Despite Miami manager Javier Mascherano being sent off at halftime and Messi’s absence, Herons reached their second Leagues Cup semifinal in three years. It was also their second major semifinal this campaign.

Miami were awarded a penalty in the 23rd minute when Javier Aquino committed a handball inside the box. Suarez fired a shot past Tigres goalkeeper Nahuel Guzman to open the scoring for his team.

Ahead of the second half, Miami’s coach, Mascherano, was sent off after receiving a red card for protesting about the amount of stoppage time added at the end of the first half.

Mascherano will not be able to coach the Herons in the semifinals and could miss three games for the red card infraction and for communicating with his staff via phone.

Miami assistant Javi Morales, after the match, said that we argued for the two minutes extra we played despite the referee adding four minutes at the end of the first half.

"It is not clear, what happened at the end of the first half is that the referee added four minutes [of added time] and we ended up playing six or something like that," Morales said.

"So we argued about the time, you are human and you start to talk. It wasn't clear but the referee said Javier [Mascherano] got a red card and that's it.

"We didn't get much information. We were complaining about the added time."

Angel Correa in the second half levelled the scores for Tigres in the 67th minute, when Juan Brunetta provided a low pass.

However, Tigres UANL then committed another foul when the referee used a video review to rule Aquino guilty of a penalty-area handball.

Suarez again stepped up to score the winner for Miami.

Miami will face Orlando City in the semifinal at home next week.