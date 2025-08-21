Coach Cahill provides major update on Sinner's fitness

Jannik Sinner addresses the crowd after retiring against Carlos Alcaraz during the Cincinnati Open at the Lindner Family Tennis Center on Aug 18, 2025. — Reuters

Jannik Sinner’s coach, Darren Cahill, updated on the world number one's fitness, saying he will be fit in time for the defence of his US Open crown, the coach said on Wednesday.

The Italian’s participation in the final Grand Slam of the year was cast into doubt when he retired from the final of the Cincinnati Open and withdrew from the US Open mixed doubles.

The Italian missed three match points against Alcaraz in the fourth set before suffering a comeback defeat, but he bounced back at Wimbledon, beating the Spaniard in four sets to end his reign.

Returning in Cincinnati, Sinner carried that form, not dropping a set en route to another showdown with Alcaraz.

Sinner is bidding for a third major of 2025 after winning the Australian Open and Wimbledon.

The 24-year-old Italian withdrew from the US Open mixed doubles event, where he was to partner Katerina Siniakova, a day after illness forced him to retire five games into his Cincinnati final against world number two Carlos Alcaraz.

Reflecting on his health condition, Cahill explained that he spoke with him and Sinner is feeling better. He added that the player will rest and hopes that he will be back on court soon.

"I spoke briefly with him last night. He was feeling a little better," Cahill said.

"He'll rest, that's the plan, and I hope he can get on the court on Thursday and start hitting some balls. We're confident he'll be fine."

The US Open runs from August 24 to September 7.