Sri Lanka announce squad for ODI series against Zimbabwe

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) has announced a 16-member squad for the upcoming two-match ODI series against Zimbabwe, starting later this month.

Notably absent from the squad is star all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga, who suffered a hamstring injury during the T20I series against Bangladesh in July.

The injury had already ruled him out of the subsequent three-match ODI series against Bangladesh, and he has not recovered in time for the tour.

In positive news for Sri Lanka, 25-year-old top-order batter Nuwanidu Fernando has been recalled. He last featured in an ODI for Sri Lanka in 2024 against New Zealand.

The Charith Asalanka-led side will begin their tour with the first ODI on August 29 in Harare, followed by a second ODI and then a three-match T20I series.

The team returns to ODI action after a 2-1 series victory over Bangladesh at home last month.

Following the Zimbabwe tour, Sri Lanka will shift focus to the 2025 Asia Cup, where they are placed in Group B.

They will open their campaign against Bangladesh in Abu Dhabi on September 13, before facing Hong Kong in Dubai on September 15 and Afghanistan on September 18.

Sri Lanka ODI squad: Charith Asalanka (c), Pathum Nissanka, Nishan Madushka, Kusal Mendis, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Nuwanidu Fernando, Kamindu Mendis, Janith Liyanage, Pavan Rathnayake, Dunith Wellalage, Milan Rathnayake, Maheesh Theekshana, Jeffrey Vandersay, Asitha Fernando, Dushmantha Chameera, Dilshan Madushanka

Tour schedule: