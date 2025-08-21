Arsenal agree £67.5m deal for Palace’s Eberechi Eze ahead of Spurs

Crystal Palace's Eberechi Eze during training at Crystal Palace FC Training Ground in London on August 20, 2025. — Reuters

Arsenal have agreed a £67.5m ($91m) deal for Eberechi Eze after hijacking Tottenham Hotspur's move for Crystal Palace midfielder, international media reported on Thursday.

According to media reports, the Spurs were confident enough on Wednesday to seal the deal following the finalisation of an agreement with Palace and personal terms with Eze.

Reports said that Arsenal have agreed terms with Eze, and the deal is worth £60m plus £7.5m in add-ons. And Thursday's Conference League playoff, first leg against Fredrikstad, could likely be Eze’s last game for Palace.

Before one of their key striker, Kai Havertz’s injury, Arsenal were more worried about Ethan Nwaneri, who was entering the final year of his contract without putting pen to paper. However, the teenager later signed a new five-year deal.

Therefore, Arteta's side then shifted their focus towards selling before going for Eze as they have spent around £200m this summer.

However, after the Gunners learned about the seriousness of Havertz's injury, they decided to hijack Tottenham’s move for Palace’s Eze.

Reportedly, Havertz has suffered a knee injury and is set to miss the action for some time.

Havertz was also absent from Arsenal’s open training session at Emirates Stadium on Wednesday, and it was reported that the 26-year-old is under assessment, and the Gunners are waiting for the final update to determine how long the forward will be out of action.

Arsenal are also without Gabriel Jesus for a long time following his knee surgery in January, and a long period out of the game would be a big blow to the Gunners.

Eze, 27, was interested in a move to Spurs, but the midfielder is a boyhood Arsenal fan and was believed to be open to joining the Gunners when they first expressed their interest.