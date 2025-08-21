Bournemouth seal £25m move for Amine Adli from Leverkusen

An undated picture of Morocco winger Amine Adli. — AFC Bournemouth

BOURNEMOUTH: AFC Bournemouth have completed the signing of Morocco winger Amine Adli from German champions Bayer Leverkusen on a five-year contract, the Premier League club announced on Thursday.

British media reported the transfer fee to be around £25 million ($33.6m), although the financial details were not officially disclosed.

Adli becomes the latest addition to Bournemouth’s squad this summer, joining Ben Gannon-Doak, Adrien Truffert, Dorde Petrovic, and Bafode Diakite.

The Cherries have also seen key departures in the transfer window, with Illia Zabarnyi moving to Paris Saint-Germain, Milos Kerkez joining Liverpool, and Dean Huijsen signing for Real Madrid.

The 24-year-old winger began his senior career at Toulouse before moving to Leverkusen in 2021.

During his three seasons in Germany, he scored 23 goals and provided 25 assists in 143 appearances, playing a key role in the club’s historic unbeaten Bundesliga and DFB-Pokal double in 2023-24.

Bournemouth’s President of Football Operations, Tiago Pinto, hailed Adli’s arrival as a major boost for the club.

"Amine is a proven winner and someone that will be a real asset to our squad," Pinto said.

"He's someone that has competed at the highest level and his ambition is very much aligned with ours," he added.

Adli is expected to be available for Bournemouth’s Premier League clash against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday.

Bournemouth, who finished ninth last season, began their new campaign with a 4-2 defeat to defending champions Liverpool.