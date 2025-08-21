Date revealed for John Cena's final WWE appearance

John Cena makes his entrance before the match against Cody Rhodes during the WWE 2025 SummerSlam at MetLife Stadium on August 03, 2025 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. - WWE

The record-holding 17-time WWE Champion John Cena’s legendary wrestling career is officially nearing its end.

Cena, who announced last summer that 2025 would be his final year in the ring, will wrestle his last match on Saturday, December 13, during a special edition of Saturday Night’s Main Event.

The announcement was made Wednesday as part of a new multi-year agreement between WWE and NBC’s streaming platform, Peacock, which will now exclusively stream Saturday Night’s Main Event four times a year.

The next two specials are scheduled for November 1 and December 13, with Cena’s farewell match headlining the latter.

NBC Sports President Rick Cordella expressed excitement over the continued partnership with WWE.

“Peacock has had a wonderful relationship with WWE, and we’re excited to see it continue far into the future,” said Cordella.

“Saturday Night’s Main Event is some of the most premium content WWE produces, including John Cena’s upcoming retirement match, and it will be all live and exclusive on Peacock,” he added.

While the venue has yet to be confirmed, industry reports suggest WWE is planning to host the event at Boston’s TD Garden in Cena’s home state of Massachusetts.

Cena’s farewell tour has seen him return to full-time action in 2025, beginning with a heel run before reverting back to his fan-favorite persona.

He most recently lost the Undisputed WWE Championship to Cody Rhodes and is next scheduled to face Logan Paul at Clash in Paris on August 31.

The 48-year-old is also expected to headline the inaugural WrestlePalooza on September 20 against Brock Lesnar.

With his final match now officially scheduled, Cena’s storied two-decade career will conclude this December, marking the end of an era in WWE.