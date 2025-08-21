Errani, Vavassori defend US Open mixed doubles crown

Sara Errani of Italy and Andrea Vavassori of Italy pose with the winner’s trophy after their victory over Casper Ruud of Norway and Ina Swiatek of Poland who pose with the runner up’s trophy after the final of the mixed doubles tournament at the US Open at Arthur Ashe Stadium on Aug 20, 2025. — Reuters

NEW YORK: Italy’s Sara Errani and Andrea Vavassori successfully defended their US Open mixed doubles crown on Wednesday, defeating Iga Swiatek and Casper Ruud 6-3, 5-7, 10-6 in a thrilling final at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

The defending champions, who entered the draw as wild cards, showcased their superior doubles chemistry to overcome the Polish-Norwegian duo.

A packed Arthur Ashe crowd erupted as Vavassori sealed the contest with a forehand winner before lifting Errani in celebration. The victory earned the pair a prize of $1 million.

Reflecting on their remarkable run, Vavassori expressed pride in their achievements over the past two seasons.

"We are doing something amazing these two years," he said. "We showed today that doubles is a great product."

Swiatek and Ruud, teaming up for the first time this season, initially struggled as the Italians raced to a 3-0 lead in the opening set. While Swiatek’s sharp volleys gave them brief momentum, Errani and Vavassori closed out the set with authority.

The second set proved more competitive, with Swiatek and Ruud breaking back late. The Pole sealed the set with a crisp backhand winner to level the match.

But in the decisive super tiebreak, the Italians stormed to a 4-0 lead and capitalised on Swiatek’s double fault to regain control.

Swiatek admitted afterward that they were determined to push the contest to the wire.

"We pushed to the end, we tried to make it competitive," she said.

This year’s US Open introduced a new format for mixed doubles, with entry limited based on singles rankings and select wild cards granted.

The move sparked debate within the tennis community, as stars like Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic featured, while veteran doubles specialists were left out.