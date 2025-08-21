Sharjeel Khan’s heroics guide Kingsmen past NT Strike in Top End T20 Series

Chicago Kingsmen opener Sharjeel Khan plays a shot during the Top End T20 match against Northern Territory Strike at Gardens Oval in Darwin, Australia, on August 21, 2025. – Instagram/kingsmencricketusa

DARWIN: Chicago Kingsmen, powered by a blistering knock from opening batter Sharjeel Khan, cruised to a seven-wicket victory over Northern Territory Strike in the Top End T20 Series at the Gardens Oval on Thursday.

Batting first, NT Strike were restricted to 131-8 in their 20 overs. Middle-order batter Tom Andrews top-scored with 48 off 38 deliveries, laced with four boundaries and a six.

Opener Connor Carroll chipped in with 34 off 26 balls, including one four and three sixes, but the rest of the batting order failed to make significant contributions.

For Kingsmen, Asif Mehmood starred with the ball, returning impressive figures of 3-17 from four overs. Hassan Khan and Scott Kuggeleijn supported well with two wickets apiece.

In reply, Kingsmen’s opening pair of Sharjeel Khan and Shayan Jahangir gave their side a flying start with a 108-run partnership. Jahangir was run out after a rapid 47 off just 23 deliveries, hitting four fours and four sixes.

Sharjeel continued his dominance, reaching a well-crafted half-century before falling for 60 off 42 balls, which included five fours and three sixes.

Syed Saad Ali managed 10 off 12 before being dismissed by Hamish Martin, leaving Kingsmen at 130-3 in the 14th over.

However, Asif Mehmood (11*) and Milind Kumar (4*) ensured no further hiccups as Kingsmen chased down the target in just 14.3 overs.

With this win, Hammad Azam-led Kingsmen maintained their dominance at the top of the points table, having now won five matches in a row. They sit comfortably with 10 points and a strong net run rate of 1.803.

The Kingsmen will next face Hobart Hurricanes Academy in their final league-stage match on August 23.