Olympic Gold medalist Gable Steveson to make MMA debut at LFA 217

Gold medallist Gable Steveson of the United States poses with his medal on August 6, 2021. — Reuters

Olympic wrestling champion Gable Steveson is set to make his mixed martial arts (MMA) debut next month at LFA 217, he announced on Wednesday.

The Tokyo Olympics gold medalist in the super heavyweight division will face Braden Peterson in a heavyweight bout at the Legacy Fighting Alliance (LFA) event in Minnesota on September 12.

Steveson joins the ranks of Olympic wrestlers like Henry Cejudo and Daniel Cormier, who successfully transitioned into MMA, a sport that heavily emphasises grappling.

In a recent interview, Steveson said he doesn’t just want to compete—he wants to leave a lasting legacy.

"The ultimate goal for me is to be the best of the best," Steveson said.

"You see guys like Jon Jones, Conor McGregor, Khamzat Chimaev, and Daniel Cormier. They came from a wrestling background and made it big in this sport. I want to be one of those guys too."

Following his Tokyo triumph, the 25-year-old signed with World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE), making multiple appearances before being released in 2024.

Steveson also briefly pursued a career in professional football.

He signed with the NFL's Buffalo Bills as an undrafted free agent defensive tackle in May 2024 but was released three months later after failing to make the team’s 53-man roster.

A two-time NCAA heavyweight champion at the University of Minnesota, Steveson now turns his focus fully to MMA, aiming to replicate the success of wrestling greats in the octagon.