Mohammad Amir becomes second Pakistan bowler to achieve THIS T20 feat

Mohammad Amir of Trinbago Knight Riders during the Men's 2025 Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League match between Antigua & Barbuda Falcons v Trinbago Knight Riders at Sir Vivian Richards Cricket Ground on August 20, 2025 in St John's, Antigua and Barbuda. - CPL T20

ANTIGUA: Former Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir, currently representing Trinbago Knight Riders, reached a major career milestone during the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2025 clash against Antigua and Barbuda Falcons at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, on Wednesday.

Amir dismissed Fabian Allen in the match to register his 400th wicket in T20 cricket, becoming only the second Pakistani bowler to achieve the feat.

He reached the landmark in his 343rd match and now sits ninth on the all-time list of T20 wicket-takers.

The leading wicket-taker for Pakistan in the format remains left-arm pacer Wahab Riaz, who has bagged 413 wickets in 348 matches at an economy rate of 7.54, including three five-wicket hauls.

Most wickets by Pakistan bowlers in T20 cricket:

Player Matches Wickets Wahab Riaz 348 413 Mohammad Amir 343 400* Sohail Tanvir 388 389 Imad Wasim 405 375 Shahid Afridi 329 347

Meanwhile, skipper Imad Wasim led from the front as Antigua and Barbuda Falcons sealed an eight-run victory over the Knight Riders.

Batting first, the Falcons posted 167-6 in 20 overs, courtesy of a crucial 69-run sixth-wicket stand between Imad Wasim and Fabian Allen.

Allen top-scored with a blistering 45 off 20 balls, smashing three fours and three sixes while Imad added 39 off 27 deliveries, striking one four and two sixes.

Wicketkeeper-batter Jewel Andrew contributed 22 off 25, but the rest of the lineup struggled.

For the Knight Riders, Usman Tariq (2/37) and Nathan Edward (2/56) were the pick of the bowlers, while Amir and Akeal Hosein claimed one wicket apiece.

In reply, Trinbago Knight Riders fell short, finishing at 159-6 in their 20 overs despite strong resistance from Colin Munro and Kieron Pollard.

Munro blasted 44 off just 18 balls, including eight boundaries and a six. Pollard remained unbeaten on 43 off 28, with three fours and four sixes.

Keacy Carty chipped in with 35 off 31 deliveries, but the middle order faltered under pressure.

For the Falcons, Obed McCoy produced a match-winning spell of 4/39, while Rahkeem Cornwall and Shakib Al Hasan claimed two wickets each to seal the win.