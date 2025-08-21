ICC clarifies Rohit, Kohli’s disappearance from ODI rankings

Virat Kohli (R) and captain Rohit Sharma gestures during the second one-day international (ODI) cricket match between India and Sri Lanka at the R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium in Colombo on August 4, 2024. - AFP

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has clarified the sudden absence of Indian cricket stars Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli from the latest ODI batting rankings.

Fans were left shocked on Wednesday when the two stalwarts were missing from the updated charts.

Their disappearance sparked widespread speculation on social media, with many wondering if Rohit and Kohli were preparing to retire from the 50-over format.

However, the ICC promptly restored both players to the rankings, with many believing Pakistan's star batter had reclaimed his second spot in the ODI rankings.

Sharma currently sits second among ODI batters, while Virat Kohli is fourth.

In an official statement, the governing body confirmed that a technical glitch caused the temporary omission, alongside a few other irregularities in the update.

“A number of issues in this week’s rankings are currently being investigated,” the ICC told Wisden.com.

The duo last represented India in ODIs during the 2025 Champions Trophy in Dubai, playing crucial roles in India’s first ICC ODI title since 2013.

India’s current ODI captain, was named Player of the Match in the final against New Zealand after scoring 76 off 83 balls.

Kohli finished the tournament as the fifth-highest run-scorer, amassing 218 runs at an average of 54.50 and a strike rate of 82.88.

Both the star Indian batters had retired from T20Is following India’s 2024 T20 World Cup triumph and announced their Test retirements in May ahead of the England tour.

It is pertinent to mention that the men in blue’s next ODI series is a three-match contest against Australia, starting October 19, where both players are expected to feature prominently.