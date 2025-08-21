Bronco test introduced to raise fitness standards of Indian cricketers

Jasprit Bumrah of India runs with Morne Morkel (L) and the team during a training session before the third Rothesay Test against England at Lord's Cricket Ground on July 08, 2025 in London, England. - AFP

The rugby-centric Bronco Test — involving multiple shuttle runs of 20, 40 and 60 metres — has been introduced to ensure top Indian cricketers maintain high levels of fitness and improve their aerobic capacity.

According to Indian media reports, the idea was put forward by the team’s strength and conditioning coach, Adrian le Roux, who has emphasised that fast bowlers need to clock more running miles instead of focusing excessively on gym work.

Head coach and former Indian batter Gautam Gambhir is also backing the move.

The decision follows India’s recent five-Test series in England, during which the fitness levels of some pacers were found lacking. Only Mohammed Siraj managed to feature in every match of the series.

Several top players have already taken the Bronco Test at the Board of Control for Cricket in India’s (BCCI) Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru.

The BCCI already employs the Yo-Yo Test and a 2-kilometre time trial as part of its fitness assessments.

In the Bronco Test, a player completes a 20m shuttle run, followed by 40m and 60m runs, making up one set. A full test requires five such sets — a total of 1,200 metres — to be completed without a break.

Indian players have been tasked with finishing it within six minutes.

Le Roux, who rejoined the Indian setup as strength and conditioning coach in June, previously served in the same role between 2002 and 2003.

He has also worked with Cricket South Africa and IPL franchises Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings.

“The Bronco Test has been introduced at the Centre of Excellence. Some of India’s contracted players have travelled to Bengaluru and have taken the test. The Bronco Test is being used to ensure there are clear fitness standards," a BCCI source said as quoted by the Indian media.

"Also, it was noticed that Indian cricketers, more so the fast bowlers, were not running enough and spending too much time in the gym. Players have been told that they will have to do more running,” he added.

For comparison, the 2-km time trial requires fast bowlers to complete the distance in 8 minutes 15 seconds, while the benchmark for batsmen, wicketkeepers and spinners is 8 minutes 30 seconds.

The Yo-Yo Test, on the other hand, measures endurance with shuttle runs between 20m markers at increasing speeds, with the Indian team’s minimum set at 17.1.