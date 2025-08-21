Sandy Alcantara dominates former team as Marlins beat Cardinals

Miami Marlins pitcher Sandy Alcantara pitches against the St. Louis Cardinals in the first inning at loanDepot Park on Aug 20, 2025. — Reuters

MIAMI: Sandy Alcantara threw seven strong innings against the team that first signed him, leading the Miami Marlins to a 6-2 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals at LoanDepot Park on Wednesday.

St. Louis originally signed Alcantara out of the Dominican Republic at age 17. He limited his former club to two runs (one earned) on five hits and a walk while striking out a season-high nine.

The 2022 NL Cy Young winner threw 114 pitches, his heaviest workload since undergoing elbow surgery that sidelined him for all of 2024. He now owns a 1.66 ERA in eight career starts against the Cardinals.

Miami’s young talent shone again, as rookie shortstop Maximo Acosta, hitless in his first eight MLB at-bats, launched a 418-foot solo homer in the sixth inning.

Fellow rookie Heriberto Hernandez fueled the offense with a 3-for-4 performance and two RBIs. Jakob Marsee added two hits and drew a bases-loaded walk in the eighth to cap the scoring.

Andre Pallante (6-11) took the loss for St. Louis, yielding five runs on eight hits and three walks over four innings. Willson Contreras provided the Cardinals’ biggest highlight with a 414-foot solo homer in the sixth, while Lars Nootbaar also doubled home a run.

The Marlins jumped ahead early, scoring twice in the first two innings before extending the lead with Hernandez’s RBI single in the third.

Joey Wiemer, making his first start of the season, contributed defensively with a leaping grab at the right-field wall in the opening frame.

Looking ahead, Sonny Gray will start the opener of a three-game series at Tampa Bay on Thursday, with the Rays countering with Joe Boyle.

Miami has yet to announce a starter for the opener of a three-game home series against Toronto on Friday. Shane Bieber will make his season debut for the Blue Jays.