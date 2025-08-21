Imad Wasim stars as Falcons edge Knight Riders in CPL 2025

Imad Wasim of Antigua & Barbuda Falcons bats during the Men's 2025 Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League match between Antigua & Barbuda Falcons v Trinbago Knight Riders at Sir Vivian Richards Cricket Ground on August 20, 2025 in St John's, Antigua and Barbuda. - CPL T20

ANTIGUA: Captain and all-rounder Imad Wasim led from the front as Antigua and Barbuda Falcons secured an eight-run victory over the Trinbago Knight Riders at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2025.

Batting first, the Falcons posted 167-6 in their 20 overs, thanks to a crucial 69-run partnership for the sixth wicket between Imad Wasim and Fabian Allen.

Allen top-scored with a quickfire 45 off 20 balls, hitting three boundaries and three sixes, while Wasim added 39 off 27 deliveries with one boundary and two sixes.

Opening wicketkeeper-batter Jewel Andrew contributed 22 off 25 balls, but other Falcons batters struggled to make significant contributions.

For the Knight Riders, spinner Usman Tariq claimed 2/37 in four overs, supported by Nathan Edward, who also picked up two wickets.

Pacer Mohammad Amir and all-rounder Akeal Hosein took one wicket each.

Chasing 168, the Knight Riders were restricted to 159-6 in 20 overs despite aggressive innings from all-rounder Kieron Pollard and opener Colin Munro.

Munro produced a blistering 44 off 18 balls, including eight boundaries and a six, while Pollard remained unbeaten on 43 off 28 deliveries, striking three boundaries and four sixes.

Keacy Carty chipped in with 35 off 31 balls, but the rest of the lineup failed to build on the platform.

For the Falcons, Obed McCoy was the standout with a match-winning 4/39 in four overs, while Rahkeem Cornwall and Shakib Al Hasan picked up two wickets apiece to seal the win.

It is pertinent to mention that the Imad Wasim-led Falcons currently top the points table, having secured two wins and one loss in four matches, with one game ending in a no result.

They have accumulated five points and have a net run rate of -0.535.