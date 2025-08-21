Melbourne Stars launch ‘House of Rauf’ stand for Pakistani fans at MCG

Haris Rauf of the Stars celebrates the wicket of Peter Siddle of the Strikers during the Men's Big Bash League match between the Melbourne Stars and the Adelaide Strikers at Melbourne Cricket Ground, on January 10, 2022, in Melbourne, Australia. - AFP

Melbourne Stars will feature a dedicated stand for Pakistani cricket fans at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) in the upcoming Big Bash League (BBL) season. Named the “House of Rauf,” the stand aims to engage South Asian fans, particularly Pakistanis, during home matches.

Melbourne Stars’ General Manager, Max Abbott, said the initiative was created to celebrate Pakistani fans and their culture.

“We want Pakistani fans to come, enjoy our matches, and showcase their heritage,” he stated.

Haris Rauf, one of Pakistan’s premier fast bowlers and a fan favorite in the BBL, has been highlighted as a key ambassador for the initiative.

The right-arm pacer has been part of the Stars’ family since 2019. As of 2024, he has played 22 BBL matches, taking 36 wickets at an economy rate of 7.75.

“Haris has been an incredible ambassador for the Stars, and we love having the passionate support from the Pakistani community that he has played a huge role in generating,” he added.

The House of Rauf will offer a vibrant match-day experience inspired by Pakistani culture, featuring food, music, and a lively community atmosphere.

Abbott emphasised that this initiative aligns with Cricket Australia’s Multicultural Action Plan, which aims to create inclusive pathways for multicultural communities and promote diversity within Australian cricket.

The upcoming edition of the Big Bash League will kick off on December 14 with Perth Scorchers facing Sydney Sixers. The Stars will begin their campaign against Hobart Hurricanes on December 18.