Del Castillo’s walkoff lifts Diamondbacks past Guardians

PHOENIX: Adrian Del Castillo delivered a pinch-hit walkoff single in the 10th inning as the Arizona Diamondbacks rallied to defeat the Cleveland Guardians 3-2 at Chase Field on Wednesday.

Arizona had trailed late until Lourdes Gurriel Jr. tied the game with a towering 424-foot home run to left-center off Cade Smith to lead off the ninth inning.

It was Gurriel’s ninth RBI in his last six games, continuing his strong performance as Arizona’s cleanup hitter since the trade deadline.

In the 10th, Pavin Smith started as the automatic runner and advanced to third on Alek Thomas’ sacrifice bunt.

Del Castillo then lined a single into shallow left off Matt Festa (3-3), securing the comeback victory and handing Cleveland its fifth loss in six games.

The rally spoiled an impressive major league debut for Guardians left-hander Parker Messick, who was called up earlier in the day.

The 24-year-old struck out six and allowed just one run on seven hits over 6 2/3 innings, throwing 83 pitches and issuing only one walk.

Arizona starter Brandon Pfaadt matched the strong outing, limiting Cleveland to two runs on five hits across seven innings with five strikeouts.

Andrew Saalfrank (1-1) earned his first career victory after retiring two batters in the 10th.

Cleveland had grabbed an early lead with runs in the first and second innings, highlighted by C.J. Kayfus’ triple, but could not hold on as Arizona snapped a stretch of four losses in five games.

The Guardians will head to Texas, where Slade Cecconi is scheduled to start on Friday. The Diamondbacks will send Ryne Nelson to the mound at home against Cincinnati’s Zack Littell.