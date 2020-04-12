Cyclists turn down universal wage cut during coronavirus crisis

Photo: AFP

The world cycling community rejected a universal wage cut announced by the sport’s Swiss-based association of professional riders on Friday in a bid to reduce the financial strain of the coronavirus pandemic.

The professional cyclists’ association (CPA) says it is ready to compromise but will never accept an across-the-board salary reduction. Professional cycling faces uncertainty due to the shutdown and should the 2020 Tour de France be cancelled, it is feared sponsors will flee the sport.

All riders under a contract with a World Tour, Pro Continental or Continental team are members of the CPA, whose statutes are protected by Swiss law. Several top World Tour teams — CCC, Mitchelton, Astana, Bahrain and Lotto — have introduced wage cuts, in some cases up to 80 percent, for the duration of the lockdown after the teams’ association AIGCP asked riders to be flexible.

“We’re ready to listen and to make compromises for the good of the whole sport,” said former rider Gianni Bugno, president of the CPA. “But at the same time we will be vigilant to avoid any speculation and to limit the difficulties the riders and their families face.

“We accept the flexibility the AIGCP has requested but the rules have to be respected. “It’s not acceptable to make major cuts to salaries without the proof that the contracts cannot be respected.

The world championships in both mountain bike and BMX have also been called off, but the road world championships scheduled for Switzerland at the end of September remain on the calendar.

However, the International Cycling Union said on Thursday it had received more than 650 requests for postponements or cancellations of events over a period extending to the month of August.

Some teams fear the worst with no end in sight to the current suspension. “Without the Tour de France, cycling would have a very big problem,” Ralph Denk, boss of German team Bora-Hansgrohe, told German daily Die Welt.

The Tour de France is scheduled to run from June 27 until July 19.





Cyclists turn down universal wage cut during coronavirus crisis