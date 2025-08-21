Anthony Joshua not Jake Paul’s next rival as fight confirmed

The collage of pictures shows two-time heavyweight world champion Anthony Joshua and Jake Paul. — Reuters

YouTuber turned boxer Jake Paul has announced his next fight against Gervonta Davis, and it will be an exhibition contest on November 14 amid Anthony Joshua fight speculation.

The announcement was unexpected and strange because Paul competes in the 200lbs while Davis has never fought at more than 140lbs.

Davis, who is the WBA world champion at 135lbs, will not have his title at stake.

Paul, who fights at cruiserweight, announced on Wednesday on social media that he will fight lightweight world champion Davis in an event at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia, on Friday, November 14.

“Gervonta who has been disrespecting my name for too long. HIs nickname might be Tank, but I’m an FPV drone and I’m about to disable tiny boy,” Paul posted on X along with the poster of the fight.

“Yes, he’s 1 of the top pound-for-pound boxers in the world, but my motto is anyone, anytime, anyplace, against all odds. And I like my odds. First, I am going to kill David, then I will go on to slaughter Goliath.”

Jake Paul was the frontrunner to fight against former world heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua, the former’s manager, Nakisa Bidarian, has also said previously that talks of a fight between the American and Briton are indeed underway with Matchroom.

If the bout against Joshua materialised, there was no guarantee that the British Boxing Board of Control would have allowed it as a professional fight.

Paul, though, has competed at the heavyweight class only once, which was against a 58-year-old, long-retired Mike Tyson.

Paul has a professional record of 12 wins, one loss, with seven wins by knockout.