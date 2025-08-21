Wilander claims Sinner, Alcaraz would never reach level of Federer, Nadal

This collage of pictures shows Jannik Sinner (first from left), Carlos Alcaraz (second from left), Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal (first from right). — Reuters

Former world No. 1 Mats Wilander claimed that Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz’s rivalry would get to the level of Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal.

Sinner and Alcaraz are the undisputed new kings of men´s tennis, claiming the past seven majors between them.

Alcaraz defeated Sinner in this year’s French Open final, while the Italian dethroned the Spaniard to claim his first Wimbledon title.

However, Wilander believes Alcaraz and Sinner may not receive the same applause from fans that Federer and Nadal did.

“I think it’s very hard to beat Federer and Nadal,” Wilander said.

“There was a great contrast of style with Roger and Rafa in the way that they play and then I think it was very easy to be drawn towards one or the other because of the way that they were on court.

“You had one very, very quiet, very stoic, very sort of gentleman way of playing tennis in Roger Federer. Then you had the warrior in Rafael Nadal. So the contrast of personality on the court and the contrast of technical styles is much, much, much greater than the contrast between Sinner and Alcaraz.”

Wilander further added that if Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz continue to compete in finals like they did at the French Open, then it is possible that they could reach a higher level than Federer and Nadal.

He said the French Open final was of the highest level, and a final has never been played at that level before.

“If Sinner and Alcaraz keep playing finals like they did at the French Open, then it’s possible that they will get to a higher level than Federer and Nadal,” he added.

“In terms of the level of the play, I mean, tennis has never been played at a higher level than the French Open Final this year was played.

“That match has put a lot of pressure and expectations on both Sinner and Alcaraz for them to be able to do that again and again, and again, because that’s what it’s going take for them to become more important than Roger Federer and Rafa Nadal.”