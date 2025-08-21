St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots sign star Pakistan batter for CPL 2025

Babar Azam and Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan run between the wickets during the ICC men's Twenty20 World Cup 2024 group A cricket match between Pakistan and Canada at Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in East Meadow, New York on June 11, 2024. - AFP

St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots have secured the services of Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan for the remainder of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2025.

The deal, understood to be officially confirmed by the league within the next 24 hours, marks Rizwan’s maiden appearance in the CPL.

The former Pakistan T20I captain has been signed as a replacement for fast bowler Fazalhaq Farooqi, who will join Afghanistan ahead of the tri-series in the UAE involving Pakistan and the UAE.

He will join fellow teammates Abbas Afridi and Naseem Shah in the Patriots squad, making him the third Pakistani player representing the franchise this season.

The right-handed batter’s availability for the Patriots’ upcoming match against the Barbados Royals on Thursday remains uncertain.

However, with Pakistan omitting him from both the tri-series and the Asia Cup squads, Rizwan is now free to feature in overseas leagues.

He has previously competed in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) from 2017 to 2024, representing Sylhet Strikers and Comilla Victorians.

In 17 BPL matches, he scored 478 runs at an average of 39.83, including four fifties, with a strike rate of 113.27.

Domestically, Rizwan leads Multan Sultans in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), guiding the team to its maiden title in 2021.

Across 93 PSL matches, he has accumulated 2,770 runs at an average of 42.61, including 21 fifties and two centuries, at a strike rate of 128.95.

The signing also means that the 33-year-old will reach his quota of two overseas T20 leagues within a 12-month period, as stipulated by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

Earlier this year, he was confirmed as a signing by Melbourne Renegades for the upcoming edition of the Big Bash League (BBL).

The Patriots have struggled this CPL season, winning their opener but suffering three consecutive defeats, leaving them second from bottom on the points table. The franchise has previously won the CPL titles in 2017 and 2021.

Other Pakistani players joining the CPL this season include Usama Mir with Antigua and Barbuda Falcons, along with Imad Wasim, Mohammad Amir, and Salman Irshad.