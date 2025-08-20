Yoel Romero backs Della Maddalena against Makhachev

This collage of photos shows UFC welterweight champion Jack Della Maddalena (left) and Islam Makhachev. — Instagram/UFC

Former UFC fighter Yoel Romero has backed Jack Della Maddalena against Islam Makhachev in their potential title fight in the welterweight division.

Makhachev, who is known for his impressive 12-0 winning streak, is expected to challenge Della Maddalena at UFC 322 in November 2025.

Makhachev’s mentor and UFC legend Khabib Nurmagomedov confirmed the news of the fight at the event earlier this month in New York.

Khabib was asked about Makhachev's future. His comment seemed directed at Makhachev’s manager, Ali Abdelaziz, implying that Ali might not have wanted this information made public, yet he is disclosing it.

“[Abdelaziz is] upset because I'm giving them information," the 36-year-old UFC Hall of Famer explained.

"But this is his deal with the UFC; I don't deal with the UFC; this is his problem.

"We have a deal with [the UFC]. [Makhachev] is gonna fight in Madison Square Garden. They said yes.”

Meanwhile, in an interview, Romero, the former middleweight title challenger, praised Della Maddalena for his all-around skills.

''It's hard because Maddalena has very good cardio, he’s a very good puncher. His wrestling is not bad either. It’s 50/50...Maddalena is big for 170,'' Romero said.

Former UFC champion Islam Makhachev made his fourth lightweight title defence against Renato Moicano by submission at UFC 311 earlier this year and then vacated his lightweight belt in May and moved up to the welterweight division.

Islam vacated his belt after Belal Muhammad lost the UFC welterweight belt to Jack Della Maddalena at UFC 315.