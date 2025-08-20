Arsenal forward Kai Havertz suffers knee injury

Arsenal's Kai Havertz reacts in a match against Newcastle United at St James' Park in Newcastle on February 5, 2025. — Reuters

Arsenal striker Kai Havertz suffered a knee injury and is set to miss the action for some time, international media reported on Wednesday.

According to reports, Havertz was also absent from Arsenal’s open training session at Emirates Stadium on Wednesday.

The 26-year-old is under assessment, and the Gunners are waiting for the final update to determine how long the forward will be out of action.

Arsenal are also without Gabriel Jesus for a long time following his knee surgery in January, and a long period out of the game would be a big blow to the Gunners.

Arsenal will be looking towards newly signed Viktor Gyokeres to fill the space left by Havertz, though in the past, Leandro Trossard and Gabriel Martinelli have previously taken the responsibility for the club.

According to reports, Arsenal are exploring their options to decide whether to enter the market to look for a replacement or go with the options available.

The Gunners are linked with Crystal Palace's Eberechi Eze; however, Tottenham Hotspur are front-runners to secure the signing of the midfielder.

Eze was part of Palace’s Saturday's 0-0 draw at Chelsea and played for 84 minutes with a goal on a free-kick that was ruled out by VAR in the first half.

Palace boss Oliver Glasner, after the game, said that the club is aware that Eze’s clause is gone, and it is up to the club now, so we will wait and see what happens.

"He will come in tomorrow [Monday] to Crystal Palace's training ground, and have recovery," Glasner said.

"We will ensure a Tuesday off and we will meet Wednesday, and I expect him being back and playing for us against Fredrikstad.

"I'm quite calm, but I also know, we have two weeks to go, and I know Ebs' clause is gone, so it's the club's decision, and we will see what happens."

Arsenal were also admirers of Newcastle United’s Alexander Isak, who is linked with Liverpool for a big-money deal.

During Arsenal’s mid-season camp in Dubai in February, Kai Havertz sustained a serious hamstring setback, but following a demanding recovery programme, the forward made a comeback with even a stronger physique.

The German international was also part of Sunday's 1-0 win at Manchester United, playing the final 30 minutes.