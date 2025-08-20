Australia’s Adam Zampa reprimanded for audible obscenity in Cairns ODI

Adam Zampa of Australia reacts during game one of the One Day International series between Australia and South Africa at Cazaly's Stadium on August 19, 2025 in Cairns, Australia. - CA

CAIRNS: Australia’s leg-spinner Adam Zampa has been officially reprimanded for the use of an audible obscenity during the first ODI against South Africa on August 19 in Cairns.

It was Zampa’s first offence within a 24-month period, and he received one demerit point for a Level 1 breach of the ICC Code of Conduct.

The incident occurred in the 37th over of South Africa’s innings, when Zampa was heard using inappropriate language over the stump microphone following a misfield and an overthrow while bowling.

He was charged under Article 2.3 of the ICC Code of Conduct, which covers the use of audible obscenities during an international match.

No formal hearing was required, as the 33-year-old admitted his mistake and accepted the sanction.

Level 1 offences carry a minimum penalty of a reprimand, with a maximum of a 50% fine of a player’s match fee, in addition to one or two demerit points.

In the match, Australia suffered a 98-run defeat, with Zampa taking 1 for 58 in his ten overs. The second and third ODIs will be played in Mackay on Friday and Sunday.

Australia had earlier secured the T20I series 2-1 against South Africa.

Australia ODI Squad: Mitchell Marsh (capt), Xavier Bartlett, Alex Carey, Cooper Connolly, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Aaron Hardie, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Matt Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Adam Zampa.