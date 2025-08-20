Netherlands announce squad for Bangladesh T20Is

Netherland's wicketkeeper Scott Edwards (L) and Max O'Dowd talk during the ICC mens Twenty20 World Cup cricket match between Namibia and Netherlands at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on October 20, 2021. - AFP

AMSTERDAM: Netherlands have announced their squad for the upcoming three-match T20I series against Bangladesh, set to take place later this month in Sylhet.

Left-handed opener Vikramjit Singh is among three players making a return to the side. He last featured during the tri-series in Glasgow in June and was not part of the squad for the T20 World Cup qualifiers at home.

Also recalled are legspinner Shariz Ahmed, who last played international cricket in Muscat in 2023, and left-arm pacer Ben Fletcher, who was part of the Glasgow tri-series.

The Netherlands will be without experienced all-rounders Bas de Leede and Roelof van der Merwe, both of whom impressed with the ball during the World Cup qualifiers. Batter Michael Levitt, along with Zach Lion-Cachet and Hidde Overdijk, also miss out.

Despite the changes, the squad retains much of its core from the previous assignment. Captain Scott Edwards remains the key figure in the batting lineup, supported by Max O’Dowd, who finished as the team’s top-scorer in the World Cup qualifiers.

On the bowling front, pacer Kyle Klein, who picked up seven wickets in the qualifiers, will be joined by Paul van Meekeren and Aryan Dutt. The inclusion of Shariz provides an additional spin option, with conditions in Sylhet likely to play a role.

The three-match series will be played on August 30, September 1, and September 3.

Netherlands squad for Bangladesh T20Is: Scott Edwards (capt, wk), Noah Croes, Max O'Dowd, Vikramjit Singh, Teja Nidamanuru, Saqib Zulfiqar, Ryan Klein, Kyle Klein, Aryan Dutt, Paul van Meekeren, Shariz Ahmed, Ben Fletcher, Daniel Doram.