Major development in Haider Ali’s ongoing case in UK

Haider Ali fields during the ICC men's Twenty20 World Cup 2022 cricket warm-up match between Afghanistan and Pakistan at the Gabba in Brisbane on October 19, 2022. - AFP

LONDON: Pakistan batter Haider Ali has been granted a two-week extension on his bail by Greater Manchester Police after a British-Pakistani woman lodged a complaint against him regarding an alleged incident at a local hotel.

Haider was originally due to appear before the police on August 20, but has now been asked to appear two weeks later as the investigation continues.

Greater Manchester Police confirmed to Geo News that the young cricketer had been arrested earlier this month following the complaint.

The police statement said: "It’s alleged that the incident occurred on Wednesday, 23 July, 2025, at a premises in Manchester. The man has since been bailed pending further enquiries. The victim is being supported by officers."

In his police interview, Ali denied any wrongdoing. According to his family, he told investigators that he knew the woman well and described her as a friend. Sources added that their meeting took place at a hotel in Manchester.

Ali was taken into custody by Kent Police from the Players’ Canteen Office at the Spitfire County Cricket Ground and was then moved to Canterbury Police Station.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) provisionally suspended the cricketer while the legal process is ongoing.

"The PCB fully respects the legal procedures of the United Kingdom and acknowledges the importance of allowing the investigation to follow due process," the board said in a statement.

"Accordingly, the PCB has decided to place Haider Ali under provisional suspension, effective immediately, pending the outcome of the ongoing investigation.

"Once the legal proceedings are concluded and all facts have been duly established, the PCB reserves the right to take appropriate action under its Code of Conduct, if necessary."

It is pertinent to mention that the 24-year-old has represented Pakistan in 35 twenty20 internationals since making his debut in 2020, as well as two one-day internationals.