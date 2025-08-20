Proteas spinner reported for suspect bowling action in Cairns ODI

South Africa's bowler Prenelan Subrayen (C) celebrates his wicket of Australia's Travis Head with teammates during the first one-day international (ODI) cricket match between Australia and South Africa at Cazaly's Stadium in Cairns on August 19, 2025. - AFP

CAIRNS: South Africa faced an early setback in their ongoing tour of Australia after off-spinner Prenelan Subrayen was reported for a suspect bowling action during the first ODI in Cairns on Tuesday, August 19.

According to the match officials’ report, concerns were raised regarding the legality of Subrayen’s action.

The 31-year-old was making his ODI debut, delivering a full quota of ten overs and claiming the crucial wicket of Travis Head, who was stumped while attempting to charge down the crease.

Subrayen had earlier made his Test debut this year against Zimbabwe in Bulawayo, where he impressed by taking four wickets in the first innings.

He will now undergo an independent assessment of his bowling action at an ICC-accredited testing facility.

This development comes as another blow for the Proteas, who are already without pace spearhead Kagiso Rabada, sidelined from the three-match ODI series due to injury.

Despite the setback, South Africa began the ODI leg on a positive note, securing a confident win in the first match to take a 1-0 lead, following their narrow 1-2 defeat in the T20I series.

The remaining two ODIs are scheduled in Mackay on August 22 and 24.

South Africa squad for Australia ODI series:

Temba Bavuma (captain), Corbin Bosch, Matthew Breetzke, Dewald Brevis, Nandre Burger, Tony de Zorzi, Aiden Markram, Kwena Maphaka, Senuran Muthusamy, Keshav Maharaj, Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs, Prenelan Subrayen